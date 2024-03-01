Khadija gets cleared from both DSA cases

A Dhaka court yesterday discharged Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra from another Digital Security Act case.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order, said Mamun Sikder, an employee of the tribunal.

Khadija, a student of political science, was accused in two cases filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19 in 2020.

She was arrested on August 27, 2022. On January 28 this year, she was discharged from one of the cases.

Khadija suffered over 14 months in jail, including a week in solitary confinement on death row.

She walked out on November 20, 2023, after securing bail from the Supreme Court.

She was denied bail seven times, said her family members.

She was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases. He has not been discharged from the cases.