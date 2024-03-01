Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:42 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Khadija gets cleared from both DSA cases

Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:42 AM

A Dhaka court yesterday discharged Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra from another Digital Security Act case.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order, said Mamun Sikder, an employee of the tribunal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khadija, a student of political science, was accused in two cases filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19 in 2020.

She was arrested on August 27, 2022. On January 28 this year, she was discharged from one of the cases.

Khadija suffered over 14 months in jail, including a week in solitary confinement on death row.

She walked out on November 20, 2023, after securing bail from the Supreme Court.

She was denied bail seven times, said her family members.

She was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases. He has not been discharged from the cases.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification