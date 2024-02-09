Key accused of rape at JU, a drug trader

Rab says he had a nexus with BCL men

The key accused in the rape at Jahangirnagar University, Mamunur Rashid Mamun, is a drug trader and the campus became a hotspot for his illegal business, according to Rab.

He colluded with some "senior students", including those Chhatra League leaders arrested over the rape, said Rab.

Mamun, 44, has been supplying yaba tablets to the campus and its nearby areas since 2017. He also catered to various illicit and immoral requests from the "senior students" to keep the support for his drug-related activities on the campus.

At the request of JU BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman, 28, the prime accused in the rape case, Mamun allegedly drew up a plan and tricked a woman into the campus where he and Mostafizur raped her after confining her husband to a residential hall on Saturday night, Rab Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin told a press briefing at its Media Centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar yesterday.

Rab arrested Mamun from the capital's Farmgate and Murad Hossain, 22, an abettor in the rape and also an assistant secretary of JU BCL, from Naogaon on Wednesday.

"It's not the first time Mamun has brought a woman to the campus…. This time, he targeted this victim," Moin said.

The Rab official said Mamun has been involved in narco trade for six-seven years. He used to collect about 7,000 to 8,000 yaba tablets a month from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar and sell those to JU students and others in nearby areas, he added.

Mamun is accused in eight narcotics-related cases and he had been behind bars four times.

Mamun was acquainted with the victim's husband for the last three-four years as they lived in the same area. He employed the victim's husband at times to supply drugs to the university and nearby areas, the Rab official said quoting the key accused.

Mamun stayed at the victim's rented house, a sublet, for about 3-4 months and became close to the victim's family.

To fulfill Mostafizur's immoral demand, Mamun tricked the victim into the campus near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall on Saturday, the Rab official said.

As per the plan, Murad confined the victim's husband to the hall's room-317. Meantime, Mamun and Mostafizur took the victim to a secluded place next to the hall and gang-raped the victim. Then they asked the victim to go home.

On Sunday, the victim's husband filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Ashulia Police Station accusing six people raping the victim and abetting the rape.

All the accused have been arrested.

The Rab official said the JU authorities cannot avoid the responsibility of several rape and drugs-related crimes on the campus. He said the authorities should be stricter now.

"Many illegal activities, including those related with drugs, take place on the campus. There is a matter of coordination with the law enforcement agencies to prevent all these incidents. If they [university authorities] seek help, we will definitely assist," the Rab official said.

ANTI-RAPE GRAFFITI AT JU

The JU Chhatra Union (Amartay-Riddha) has painted an anti-rape graffiti on a wall of the university's new arts building covering another graffiti of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Protesting the incident, JU BCL held a rally in front of the new administrative building yesterday afternoon demanding those who did it apologise within 24 hours and the authorities take action and repaint Bangabandhu's graffiti.

Amartya Ray, president of Chhatra Union faction, said there was a graffiti on the wall about the movement against former VC Prof Farzana Islam.

"During the pandemic, some people painted Bangabandhu's graffiti over it. Following the recent rape on the campus, we painted the anti-rape graffiti there. There is another graffiti of Bangabandhu on a wall next to it," he added.