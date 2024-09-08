Kashimpur jail's guard arrested with drugs

A prison guard of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 was arrested with drugs from the jail gate yesterday.

The arrestee, Sabuj Mia, is a resident of Char Doutia village of Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka district.

Shahadat Hossain, the jailer of Kashimpur Central Jail-2, said they searched Sabuj and recovered drugs from his possession after searching his body.

The prison guard was later handed over to Konabari police station of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) with the recovered drugs, he said.

According to the jail authorities, 10 packets of cannabis (960 grams), 97 pieces of yaba and one mobile phone have been recovered from him.

Officer-in-Charge of Konabadi Police Station Shah Alam confirmed the development saying the process of filing a case against the guard is underway.