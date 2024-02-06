Karwan Bazar Intersection: Microbus driver beats pedestrian to death

A man was killed yesterday allegedly by a microbus driver following an argument in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar area.

Deceased Hafizul Islam Razu, 32, was the manager of a shop at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital's Panthapath.

Confirming the death, Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mohsin said Hafizul and his coworker Mir Md Mahmudul Haque Shaon were on their way to Karwan Bazar from the shopping mall around 1:00pm.

While crossing the road, Hafizul and Abul Mansur, a driver of a microbus which was heading towards Farmgate, got into an argument. At one stage, Mansur got out of the vehicle and beat Hafizul unconscious, the OC said.

Hafizul was declared dead when brought to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, locals caught the driver Mansur and handed him over to police.

OC Mohsin also said that they seized the microbus and are taking legal action against Mansur.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.