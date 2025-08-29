Karnaphuli Tunnel: ACC sues Obaidul Quader for graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday filed a case against former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, along with three former top officials of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, over alleged corruption and irregularities in the Karnaphuli Tunnel project.

ACC Director General Akhter Hossain confirmed the filing, saying that the case was lodged under Section 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The other accused are former secretary and executive director of the Bridge Authority Khandaker Anwarul Islam, former chief engineer Kabir Ahmed, and former director and permanent member Ali Ullah Ahmed.

According to the case statement, the accused abused their authority and bypassed several critical stages of the project. Recommendations from foreign experts were ignored, while the environmental impact assessment, feasibility study and an independent tunnel board were skipped.

As a result, the project's cost rose abnormally, causing an estimated Tk 585.29 crore loss to the state exchequer, the ACC said.

The commission has also formed a three-member investigation team led by ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Sirajul Haque, with Assistant Director Abdul Malek and Assistant Deputy Director Anisur Rahman as members.

SAIFUL ALAM, 8 OTHERS SUED OVER MONEY LAUNDERING

Mohammad Saiful Alam, chairman of S Alam Group, and eight others have been sued over allegations of embezzlement and money laundering involving Tk 548 crore.

Akhter Hossain, director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission, yesterday confirmed that the anti-graft body filed the case after primary investigation.

The other accused include Miftah Uddin, former EVP of Islami Bank Bangladesh; Mohammad Monirul Mawla, former managing director of the bank; Akij Uddin, former deputy managing director; Md Moshiur Rahman, managing director of Shob Meher Spinning Mills Ltd; Mohammad Shawkat Usman, director of Shob Meher Spinning Mills Ltd; Md Alomash Ali, proprietor of Top Ten Trading House; Bedarul Islam, proprietor of Gold Star Trading House; and Nurul Alam, proprietor of Alam Trading and Business House.

According to the ACC, the accused allegedly conspired to abuse their authority and breach trust to commit large-scale financial fraud.

The accused allegedly embezzled a total of Tk 548 crore and transferred or converted it into S Alam Group-affiliated companies, committing punishable offences under Sections 409, 109, and 420 of the Penal Code 1860, Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947, and Sections 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.

The documents obtained by the ACC show that on October 1, 2024, Tk 521.52 crore was withdrawn from Top Ten Trading House's account via debit vouchers and deposited into the accounts of several S Alam Group-affiliated companies, including S Alam Super Edible Oil Ltd and Sonali Traders. The ACC alleged that these transactions constitute a clear case of money laundering.