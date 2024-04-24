Kalpana Chakma Abduction: After 28 years, court accepts final report

A Rangamati court yesterday accepted the final report in the much-talked-about Kalpana Chakma abduction case, after around 28 years of the incident.

The court also rejected a Naraji (no-confidence) petition filed by the victim's family challenging the police report, submitted in September 2016. The police failed to identify any abductors.

Rangamati Senior Judicial Magistrate Fatema Begum Mukta passed the order after hearing the petition, said the plaintiff's lawyer Juel Dewan.

"We will move to the higher court with this case," he told The Daily Star.

Kalpana's elder brother Kalindi Kumar Chakma said, "We are not satisfied with this court order. We will file our petition with the higher court."

Kalpana, who was the organising secretary of Hill Women's Federation, was abducted from her home in remote Niulalaghona village in Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila in the early hours of June 12, 1996, a year before the signing of the CHT Peace Accord.

Kalindi filed an abduction case with Baghaichhari Police Station against some security officers working in Rangamati, according to the case documents.

The incident drew huge criticism at home and abroad and a judicial committee was formed in September that year.

Police took almost 14 years to complete the probe. They filed the first final report on May 21, 2010.

The report did not say anything conclusive about the suspects and their whereabouts, according to media reports.

As her family rejected the report, the court sent it to the Criminal Investigation Department for further probe and the CID submitted a similar final report on September 26, 2012.

Kalpana's family refused to accept the report again and the case was handed over to the then superintendent of police of Rangamati for reinvestigation.

With the SPs transferred from the district, the case's investigation officer also changed. It finally came to the hands of SP Sayed Tariqul Hassan. He took over the case as its 39th investigation officer.

He filed the latest final report on September 7, 2016. In November that year, Kalindi filed the "no-confidence" petition with court, rejecting the report.

Over the last few years, several hearings were held on the petition. Finally, the court came up with the order yesterday.

Contacted, Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Jyotirmoy Barua told The Daily Star that the submission of the final report by police and the court accepting the report were miscarriages of justice.

"I think the people's faith in the judicial system will wane because of such incidents. The family of Kalpana Chakma should move to the High Court challenging the Rangamati court's decision."