Kaliganj Jubo League president, ex-councilor arrested

Police arrested Kaliganj Municipal Jubo League president and former councilor today from the municipal compound.

The arrestee Badal Mia, a resident of Tekpara, served as the councilor for Ward No 4.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Alauddin told The Daily Star that they arrested Badal based on a tip-off.

Earlier, on August 21, Ismail Hossain, 40, a member of Kaliganj Upazila BNP, filed a case against Badal, accusing him of involvement in the murder and attack on anti-discrimination student protesters.

Another case was filed the same day by Kaliganj BNP General Secretary Khalekujjaman Sheikh Bablu.

The second case accuses Badal of involvement in the May 6, 2011 killings of Zamir Hossain, 40, and Naeem Hossain, 20, during an attack on BNP activists going to a Jubo Dal conference.