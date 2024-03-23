Kali temple, its idol damaged in Kaharol

A Kali temple and its idol were vandalised in Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur today.

The attack was carried out at around 11.00am, reports our corrspondent quoting locals.

Krishna Chandra Roy, a resident of the area, alleged that a group of 7/8 people led by Haidar and Alamgir of Ishanpur village under Kaharol upazila attacked and damaged the 50 years old temple made of bamboo and tin. They also damaged the idol.

The incident triggered panic among the Hindus of the area he added.

Aminul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer of Kaharol, and Farukul Islam, officer in charge of Kaharol Police Station, have visited the spot.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the culprits, said Farukul.