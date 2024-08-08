Kader Siddique laments Dhanmondi 32 arson

It would’ve been better to be dead before seeing the house gutted, the decorated freedom fighter says

The historic residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, later turned into a museum, at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital, was vandalised and set on fire by the mob following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on Monday. Many books, furniture and other items were either stolen or torched. The photos were taken on Tuesday afternoon (August 6, 2024). Photo: Rashed Shumon

Abdul Kader Siddique, chief of Krishak Sramik Janata League, has lamented the arson attack on Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, saying it would have been better had he died before witnessing the gutted house of the independence hero at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

Kader, decorated with the Bir Uttom title and called Bangabir for his valliant role in the Liberation War, spoke to reporters after visiting the museum on Wednesday, two days after the attack following the ouster of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina are not the same thing. Bangabandhu is the Father of the Nation and the great hero of independence. Today, I saw the charred house of Dhanmondi 32. It would have been better if I had died before that," Kader remarked.

He blamed the Awami League for many wrongdoings, and added: "But Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did nothing wrong. He has brought honour to the Bengali nation. The destruction will remain as a blot on the history of the Bengali nation in future. Bangabandhu will live for ages. His honour will remain intact for ages. Those who committed this crime will be brought to book one day."

He also urged the student leaders of the anti-government movement to establish and maintain peace instead of seeking revenge. "There is nothing wrong if anyone supports the Awami League, do not assault them."

Besides the students, the administration and the army need to take steps to protect the Hindus and other minority groups.

Asked what would happen to the leaders and activists of the Awami League as Hasina left the country, he said, "This disaster is not bigger than the catastrophe that came through the assassination of Bangabandhu. Yes, for some time, they will be afraid, and they will suffer. But the party is not completely doomed."