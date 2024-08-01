Juvenile court rejects bail of 17-year-old student Faiyaz

A juvenile court in Dhaka today rejected bail petition of Dhaka College student Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz in a case filed over the killing of a police constable amid violence centring the quota reform movement in Dhaka's Jatrabari on July 19.

Judge Roksana Begum Happy of Juvenile Court-3 of Dhaka passed the order after Faiyaz's lawyer submitted an application, seeking bail on grounds that their client was not involved with the incident.

Their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him. Moreover, Faiyaz is a 17-year-old boy, so his bail petition should be granted, said the defence lawyer.

The prosecution opposed it saying that Faiyaz's bail petition should be dismissed, because he is an FIR named accused, and the investigation officer found his involvement with the incident.

Upon hearing both the sides today, the judge turned down the defence pleas considering the depth of offences brought against him and other accused in the case.

On July 28, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter placed Faiyaz on a seven-day remand treating him as an adult, even though they had submitted all documents in support of treating him as a juvenile. Later in that day, a juvenile court cancelled his remand.

On July 29, following a writ petition, the government told the High Court that taking Faiyaz on remand and tying him with ropes was a mistake and that it will take steps so that such mistakes are not repeated.