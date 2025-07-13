Justice for Sohag: Students, people rally nationwide

Protests continued on university campuses and around the country yesterday calling for justice for Lal Chand, alias Sohag who was brutally murdered in Old Dhaka on Wednesday.

Political parties, student organisations, and general students took to the streets in the capital as well as Nilphamari, Rangpur, Narsingdi, Barishal, Gopalganj, Magura, Cumilla, Pirojpur, and Chattogram, among other districts.

Students held protests at Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, North South University, Brac University, East West University, and other campuses.

At least 15 leaders from various units of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebok Dal resigned from their posts, citing "BNP's failure to uphold positive politics and maintain party discipline".

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the government is committed to ensuring swift justice, while Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said all those responsible will be brought to justice.

On Wednesday, Sohag was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

His body was crushed with large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Allegations run rife that Jubo Dal men were involved in the killing.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka South unit organised a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

There, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan said, "After Sheikh Hasina fled, people were assured that no one would have to pay extortion anymore, and no more lives would be lost at the hands of criminals. But now, we see another group, just like the Awami League, has started extortion again. They are brutally killing their party men."

The National Citizen Party-backed youth front Jatiya Jubo Shakti, from a press conference held at their Banglamotor office, claimed Sohag's killing is part of a series of planned acts of terrorism, extortion, and land grabbing by the BNP and its affiliated and associated organisations.

Tarikul Islam, convener of Jubo Shakti, said, "If the BNP stops extortion, then 90 percent of its leaders and activists will no longer support BNP, nor will they remain in the Jubo Dal or Chhatra Dal. Extortion is currently BNP's only source of income.

"The interim government is scared of the BNP. Given the nature of the violent activities BNP is currently involved in across the country, it's impossible to expect any kind of election in this situation."

The Left Democratic Alliance, in a statement yesterday, said, "Shielding perpetrators based on political affiliation, shifting blame onto political parties to evade government accountability, and failing to enforce exemplary punishment have made public safety practically nonexistent."

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeeb-e-Ameer Syed Muhammad Faizlul Karim, while speaking at a programme in Barishal, called the nature of the murder "more atrocious than the killings carried out under Awami fascism".

"The people of Bangladesh are now much more aware. Just as they ousted Awami fascism through the July uprising, they will also overthrow these new fascists."

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said some parties are trying to blame the BNP by giving this incident a political dimension.

"We took quick action, expelled those involved, and condemned the incident. Then why are you holding a procession? It's just to get political benefits

"It's the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to uncover the truth of this incident," he said while inaugurating a free medical camp at Uttara.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, in a statement, expressed grave concern and strong resentment over the ongoing mob violence and the "extreme state of anarchy prevailing across the country".

Students Against Discrimination, from a press conference in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, said that every murder in the country is backed by political patronage. They added that without political shelter, incidents of murder, attack, and lawsuits would not be happening.

Rashidul Islam, president of SAD, accused many BNP leaders of collaborating with the Awami League during autocratic regimes to protect their businesses, saying that no new fascism will be allowed to take root in Bangladesh.

SAD also held a torch procession at Shahbagh intersection in the evening.

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal held protest rallies at different campuses, including Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, and Jagannath University, demanding exemplary punishment of the perpetrators

Chhatra Shibir's Dhaka South unit held a protest in front of Mitford Hospital.

Its Chattogram city unit took out a procession from Muradpur intersection and ended at GEC intersection.