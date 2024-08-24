Justice Manik lands in Sylhet jail

A Sylhet court today sent AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, to jail after he was produced before the court by the Police.

Manik was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) last night from Dona border in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila while trying to flee to India.

After he was handed over to Kanaighat Police Station this morning, police produced him to Judicial Magistrate Alamgir Hossain's court showing him an arrestee under section 54 of CrPC.

The court later sent him to jail, said court inspector Jamshed Alam.

Earlier, agitated locals threw eggs and shoes at Manik and also tried to beat him while he was brought to Sylhet court around 4:00pm.

Jamshed said as the arrestee is a retired justice, the court ordered to provide adequate facilities in the jail as per the jail code. The court also ordered treatment for Justice Manik as he informed the court of his illness.

"He is accused in murder cases filed with Dhaka's Lalbag, Adabar, Badda police stations and also accused in other cases," the inspector added.