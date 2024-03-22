Justice M Enayetur Rahim to serve as acting CJ till March 30

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, will perform as acting chief justice till March 30, in the absence of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan due to a week-long visit to the US.

Justice Obaidul Hassan will depart from Dhaka airport at 3:10am tomorrow for the United States, said a press release issued by the SC today.

During the visit, he is expected to meet the US chief justice on March 27.

Justice Obaidul Hassan will return to Bangladesh on March 31, added the release.