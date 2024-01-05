Justice, fair trial must be ensured for Prof Yunus

Says TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday emphasised the need for ensuring fair trial and justice for the country's sole Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and said the case against him should be treated with utmost importance.

In a statement, the anti-graft watchdog said integrity and freedom of the justice system are facing an "acid test", as the case against Prof Yunus has already sparked "deep controversy" at home and abroad.

There is no alternative to ensuring the utmost integrity and independence of the justice system, it added.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the right of every citizen to get justice is recognised by the constitution.

Apart from people within the country expressing concern and apprehension, renowned world figures have termed the case against Prof Yunus "a form of harassment" since the beginning, he said.

He said the global media's portrayal of the entire judicial process as an illustration of suppressing dissent or an example of political vendetta is "profoundly disconcerting".

Iftekharuzzaman said no individual is above the law as per the constitution. "However, it is imperative to underscore that the state machinery does not possess the authority to make any citizen subject to purposive harassment under the pretext of allegation of violation of the law."

He said ensuring justice must be the top priority.