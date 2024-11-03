July Uprising: Two AL, BCL men held in Uttara on murder charges

Police arrested two people, an Awami League activist and a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, in Uttara on Friday night and early yesterday, in connection with the killing of a protester during the student-people mass uprising.

The arrestees are Md Harez Uddin, 42, an AL activist, and Mahiyanul Haque Orchi, 27, Uttara Ward 1 BCL president.

Police detained Harez at 8:40pm from Road 18 in Sector 11, and Orchi was arrested at 3:40am from Road 4 in the same sector.

A murder case was filed with Uttara West Police Station on August 22 in connection with the death of Lablu Mia.

According to the case statement, on August 5, the protesting students and people were staying in the Rabindra Sarani area of Sector 3 and other Uttara roads. At that time, leaders and activists of different front associate organisations of AL started attacking and firing on the protesters. Lablu Mia was shot in the head. He was taken to Uttara Crescent Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC-media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the matter. They were arrested after analysing intelligence information and CCTV footage around the spot, he said.

The arrestees have been sent to court. The operation is underway to arrest others involved in the Lablu Mia murder case, he added.