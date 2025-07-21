July uprising: Teen discharged from case filed over cop killing

A Dhaka court has discharged a teenager from a case filed over killing a police constable during quota reform movement in Dhaka's Jatrabari on July 19 last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiaque passed the order on July 15 after Mollah Md Khalid Hossain, inspector of Detective Branch of Police (Wari Division) and also the case's investigation officer, submitted a probe report under Section 173(A) of the recently amended Code of Criminal Procedure.

In his order, the magistrate said the teenager, who was 17 years old at the time of his detention last year, was discharged as the IO did not find his involvement in the murder.

The decision came just five days after the promulgation of the amended ordinance on July 10. This is the first time that anyone has been discharged from a pending investigation case under the new law, said a court staffer.

On July 13, Inspector Mollah submitted an interim investigation report to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, seeking the teenager's discharge from the case filed with the Jatrabari Police Station.

Since completing the full investigation will take time, the report was submitted under Section 173(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

According to the case statement, a violent incident took place at Rayerbag in Jatrabari on July 19 last year where a police constable, Gias Uddin, was killed during a clash between police and demonstrators during the quota reform movement.