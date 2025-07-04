July uprising: SC lawyer Parvej sent to jail in murder case

The photo shows Supreme Court lawyer Parvej Rahman John being taken back to the lockup of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) Court after a hearing in a murder case. Photo: Emrul Hasan Bappi

Parvej is the former mayor of Shariatpur municipality

A Dhaka court today sent Supreme Court lawyer Parvej Rahman John to jail after he was arrested in a case filed over the death of 24-year-old Abu Bokor Rifat in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5 last year during the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate M Mejbah Ur Rahman passed the order after investigating officer Jewel Rana, a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, produced him before the court, Mohammad Liton Miah, a defence lawyer, told The Daily Star.

The court sent him to jail, rejecting a bail petition, he said.

Yesterday, police arrested parvej, the former mayor of Shariatpur municipality, in Dhaka's Banasree area in connection with the case.

On September 30 last year, one Aowlad Hossain, hailing from Dhaka's Kadamtoli, filed a murder case with the court, accusing 150 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two journalists.

On January 28 this year, Jatrabari Police Station registered the case as a First Information Report (FIR) as per court's order.