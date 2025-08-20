Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:17 PM

July Uprising: SC chamber judge stays ex-SI’s HC bail in murder case

Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:17 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:13 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:17 PM
lawyers clash in high court Bangladesh
File photo of Bangladesh High Court

The Supreme Court chamber judge today stayed a High Court order that granted bail to former sub-inspector (SI) of Jatrabari Police Station, Md Sajjad-uz-Zaman, in a case filed for the killing of student Imam Hasan Taim, 19, during the July mass uprising.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, also directed the former police officer to surrender before the court in connection with the case.

The apex court chamber judge passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order.

Earlier, on May 20, Sajjad had secured interim bail from the High Court in the murder case filed with Jatrabari Model Police Station.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state during the hearing today.

