July Uprising: SC chamber judge stays ex-SI’s HC bail in murder case

The Supreme Court chamber judge today stayed a High Court order that granted bail to former sub-inspector (SI) of Jatrabari Police Station, Md Sajjad-uz-Zaman, in a case filed for the killing of student Imam Hasan Taim, 19, during the July mass uprising.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, also directed the former police officer to surrender before the court in connection with the case.

The apex court chamber judge passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order.

Earlier, on May 20, Sajjad had secured interim bail from the High Court in the murder case filed with Jatrabari Model Police Station.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state during the hearing today.