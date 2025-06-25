July uprising ICT case: Hearing on charge framing against Hasina, others on July 1

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday fixed July 1 for the hearing on charge framing against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two of her top aides in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The two others accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, set the date and said a state defence counsel would be appointed for Hasina and Asaduzzaman, who are currently on the run.

Hasina has been in India since August 5. Police had earlier informed the tribunal, citing newspaper reports, that Asaduzzaman is also believed to be there.

Meanwhile, Mamun's family has appointed Jaiad Bin Amjad as his defence lawyer.

Jaiad began his legal career as an intern under Mohammad Shishir Manir, a former member of the defence team for top Jamaat-e-Islami leaders executed for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

When Mamun was produced before the tribunal yesterday, his lawyer was present.

The ICT prosecution pressed formal charges against the three on June 1. The tribunal took cognisance of the charges the same day.

They face five counts of crimes against humanity:

The first charge relates to murder, torture, and inhumane acts for allegedly aiding, abetting, and failing to prevent violent attacks by law enforcers and Awami League cadres on unarmed student protesters.

The second accuses them of ordering the use of lethal weapons, including those used from helicopters and drones, to subdue protesters. The prosecution says the trio are guilty by way of superior command responsibility, complicity, facilitation, and conspiracy.

The third charge concerns the July 16 murder of protester Abu Sayed, where the three allegedly issued orders, incited, abetted, facilitated, conspired, and were complicit in the killing.

The fourth involves orchestrating the murder of six unarmed protesters in Dhaka's Chankharpul area on August 5 through direct orders, incitement, abetment, facilitation, complicity, and conspiracy.

The fifth charge accuses them of shooting dead five protesters and injuring one. The prosecution also alleges the trio were involved by way of complicity, facilitation, and instigation in burning five dead bodies and burning another protester alive.

Meanwhile, the tribunal extended by two months the deadline for submitting the probe report against Hasina and 10 others, including forcibly retired Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan, in a separate enforced disappearance case.

Also yesterday, the prosecution informed told the tribunal that the ICT's investigation agency on June 19 submitted a probe report in the case filed over the burning of five dead bodies and setting another protester on fire in Ashulia.

The report named 16 individuals, including several police officials, as accused. Eight have been arrested so far. Seven of them were produced before the tribunal during yesterday's hearing.