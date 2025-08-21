July uprising: charge sheets of 26 cases submitted so far

Last year, Bangladesh experienced an abrupt regime change through a student-led public uprising in July-August, demonstrating the potential for rapid shifts in power. FILE PHOTO: STAR

Charge sheets have so far been submitted in 26 cases filed over July uprising across the country.

Of them, eight are murder cases while 18 were filed over other charges, according to police headquarters.

The eight murder cases were filed in Sherpur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Kurigram, and under Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The 18 other cases were lodged in Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Pabna, and Jamalpur districts, as well as under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Barishal Metropolitan Police, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, and the Police Bureau of Investigation.

A total of 1,153 accused have been named in the charge sheets of the murder cases, while 682 others have been charged in the other cases, says a press release.

Senior police officials are overseeing the cases to ensure proper investigation, it added, noting that efforts are underway to complete probes into the remaining cases and bring the accused to justice.