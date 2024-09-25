July uprising cases: No cops to be arrested without specific evidence

Says Police Headquarters

Police members sued for murder, kidnapping and forced disappearance during the quota reform protests in July-August will only be arrested if they are found involved after analysing video footage and specific evidence.

Different police units are collecting footage and working to identify the force members who used lethal weapons against unarmed civilians, including students.

The move came after the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on September 10 sent copies of a letter to all police units, asking them to drop the names of any government official or individual from cases if their involvement in offences is not found during the primary investigation, a high official of the PHQ confirmed The Daily Star.

The letter was addressed to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief.

"We are collecting footage showing police members using lethal weapons or shooting targeting people. We are also recording the statements of the area-based officers who were responsible for ensuring law and order," said the official, requesting anonymity.

He said they want to identify those who used lethal weapons and ordered the use of those.

"Plainclothes men, particularly those from the Awami League, were also seen using firearms. We are trying to identify those people and ascertain how they got the firearms," the official added.

Sources in police said at least 278 cases have been filed at different police stations accusing 94 cops after the fall of the AL government on August 5.

More than 50 of those cases have been lodged at Ashulia and Savar police stations.

Nine police officials have so far been shown arrested in some of those cases. Among them are two former inspectors general of police and a former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner.

On September 20, Mashiur Rahman, an additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and also a former deputy commissioner of the Lalbagh Division (DB) of DMP, was arrested in a murder case filed at New Market Police Station.

Due to the filing of cases and arrests of police officials, a large number of cops went into hiding. Some of them even left the country, said sources in the force.

Many officials are hesitant about carrying out their duties for fear of being accused in fresh cases and facing departmental action after the change of government, the sources added.

At least 187 cops have been absent from work till date since the fall of the Hasina's government, officials in PHQ said.

Mostofa Kamal, deputy inspector general of the PBI, said it is the duty of the investigators to drop the names of the innocent people from cases and not to harass them.

"We remind the investigators about this policy from time to time. In the charge sheets, the investigators will not name those suspects found not to be involved in crimes," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Regarding the PHQ directives, Julfiqar Ali Hayder, commissioner of the Khulna Metropolitan Police, said they were trying to collect footage and specific evidence before arresting any suspect.

"Police officials accused in cases are also my colleagues. We do not want any innocent person to be harassed."

Ahsan Habib Palash, DIG of Chattogram Range Police, echoed the views of Julfiqar.

Despite repeated attempts by the interim government to fully activate the police force, it is still carrying out duties on a limited scale, said sources in the force.

Before and immediately after the ouster of Hasina, police faced unprecedented public fury as mobs set fire to their vehicles and properties and ransacked their installations in reprisal for the law enforcers' use of excessive force, including lethal weapons, on demonstrators.

At least 44 cops were killed during the quota reform protests in July-August. At least 708 people were also killed during this period, according to government statistics.

For this reason, many police officials, especially the junior cops, refused to use force against demonstrators for fear of attacks or being accused in cases, according to sources.

On September 22, junior police officials were seen refusing to follow the orders of their superiors to clear the road blocked by a group of auditors during a protest in front of the Auditor General and Comptroller's Office in the capital's Kakrail.

Many junior cops said they should not be asked to face off with the people.