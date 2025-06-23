Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 23, 2025 01:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 01:10 PM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

July uprising: Anisul, Shajahan, Salman on 2-day remand in murder case

Mon Jun 23, 2025 01:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 01:10 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 23, 2025 01:06 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 01:10 PM
Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq

A Dhaka court today placed former law minister Anisul Huq, former shipping minister Shajahan Khan and Salman F Rahman, former private industry and investment adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a two-day remand in connection with a murder during the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam passed the order in the case filed over the killing of Sajedur Rahman Omar, 20, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area in July last year.

Earlier, police produced the trio before the court with a five-day remand in the case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, said a court staffer.

According to the case documents, the victim got bullet injuries in his head while participating in the quota reform protests under the Rayerbagh footbridge in Jatrabari on July 21 last year. He died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on July 24.

