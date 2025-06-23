July uprising: Anisul, Shajahan, Salman on 2-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former law minister Anisul Huq, former shipping minister Shajahan Khan and Salman F Rahman, former private industry and investment adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a two-day remand in connection with a murder during the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam passed the order in the case filed over the killing of Sajedur Rahman Omar, 20, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area in July last year.

Earlier, police produced the trio before the court with a five-day remand in the case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, said a court staffer.

According to the case documents, the victim got bullet injuries in his head while participating in the quota reform protests under the Rayerbagh footbridge in Jatrabari on July 21 last year. He died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on July 24.