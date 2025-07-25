July uprising: Anisul, Salman F Rahman sent to jail in Omar killing case

A Dhaka court today sent former law minister Anisul Huq and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's former adviser Salman F Rahman to jail in a case filed over the murder of one Sajedur Rahman Omar during the July mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after police produced them before the court on completion of their two-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of the probe.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam on July 23 placed Anisul and Salman on a two-day remand in the case.

According to the case documents, Sajedur Rahman Omar joined an anti-discrimination student movement rally under Kajla Bridge in Jatrabari area on July 21, last year. He got shot on his head in the afternoon and died of his injuries the next day.

A case was filed with the Jatrabari Police Station on January 3 this year against 79 people, including Sheikh Hasina.

Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were arrested in the capital's Sadarghat area as they were trying to flee the capital through the waterways on August 13, 2024.