July mass uprising: At least 4,634 bullets fired at protesters

Shows analysis of hundred incidents in Dhaka, Ctg alone

In 100 incidents alone, law enforcement agencies in Dhaka and Chattogram cities fired at least 4,634 live rounds at protesters during the July-August uprising, according to an analysis of 100 police cases filed at 12 police stations in Dhaka and 10 in Chattogram.

They also threw 16 "hand grenades and grenades" at the protesters.

The analysis was done by Lawyers for Energy, Environment and Development, and led by Abdullah Al Noman, a prosecutor at the International Crimes Tribunal, and Qazi Zahed Iqbal, a Supreme Court lawyer.

The lawyers' platform published the findings from the analysis in a press release yesterday.

The live rounds were shot using 7.62mm semiautomatic rifles, submachine guns, BD08 assault rifles, Taurus 9mm revolvers and Type 54 pistols. The live rounds also included 62 heavy ball cartridges.

The law enforcement agencies gave priority to using lethal weapons over other methods of riot control, shows the analysis.

A total of 2,733 teargas shells and 984 sound grenades were fired at the protesters.

Even when using "less lethal" weapons, the law enforcement agencies used deadly lead cartridges that resulted in several deaths, and numerous cases of blinding. As many as 12,340 rounds of lead cartridges were shot in comparison to 8,994 rounds of rubber bullets.

Seventeen-year-old Farhan Faiyaaz was shot dead on July 18 with such a "less lethal" weapon, according to hospital documents.

At least 717 people were killed nationwide during the protests, according to a draft list of the health ministry. However, the number is still increasing as many deaths were previously unreported.

The first information reports (FIRs) of the 100 cases were recorded at Shahbagh, Mohammadpur, Adabor, Rampura, Dhanmondi, New Market, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Uttara East, Uttara West and Turag police stations in Dhaka and Panchlaish, Khulshi, Bakalia, Chandgaon, Kotwali, Pahartali, Halishahar and Double Mooring police stations in Chattogram.

"The blatant violation of limits in the name of exercising 'right to self defence' by the law enforcement forces is clearly against the spirit and fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," said the report.