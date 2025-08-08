July killings in Ashulia: Prosecution seeks indictment of 16 accused

The prosecution yesterday urged the International Crimes Tribunal-2 to indict 16 people, including a former Awami League lawmaker and a former Dhaka range DIG, for their alleged involvement in the killing of seven people during the July uprising in Ashulia.

Six of the victims were reportedly set on fire, with one of them still alive at that time.

The prosecution read out the charges against the accused before the three-member tribunal headed by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury and made the plea as the day was scheduled for a hearing on charge framing.

The tribunal set August 13 for the next hearing, when it will hear from the defence lawyers.

Eight of the accused are in custody. They are -- former Savar circle additional SP Md Shahidul Islam; former Dhaka district additional SP Abdullahil Kafi; former DB inspector Arafat Hossain; former Ashulia sub-inspectors Arafat Uddin Abdul Malek and Sheikh Abzalul Haque; former assistant ASI Kamrul Hasan; and constable Mukul Chokder. All of them were present in the dock.

The other accused -- former AL lawmaker from Savar Muhammad Saiful Islam; former Dhaka range DIG Syed Nurul Islam; former Dhaka SP Md Asaduzzaman Ripon; former Ashulia police OC AFM Sayed; inspectors Muhammad Masudur Rahman and Nirmol Kumar Das; ASIs Biswajit Saha and Kamrul Hasan; and Saiful's aide Rony Bhuiyan -- are absconding.

The prosecution said 29 people were killed in Ashulia during the uprising, but the charges in this case are based on the killing of one protester on August 4 last year and six others the next day. The second incident involved five bodies and one injured person being set on fire in a police van.

Prosecutor Mizanul Islam told the court that the investigation initially found former MP Saiful Islam, former DIG Nurul Islam, then Dhaka SP Asaduzzaman, additional SPs Kafi and Shahidul, former OC AFM Sayed, and inspectors Masudur Rahman and Nirmol Kumar Das planned and supervised the crimes as part of a "joint criminal enterprise".

He said they directed their subordinates -- including SIs Abdul Malek, Arafat, and Sheikh Abzalul Haque; ASIs Bishwajit Saha and Kamrul Hasan; and others -- to open fire on unarmed demonstrators in the Ashulia area.