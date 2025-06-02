July Atrocities: No permission needed to arrest FIR accused: SC

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld till further order a High Court decision that cleared the way for the law enforcers to arrest any FIR-named accused or suspects without permission from the higher authorities in connection with the cases filed over the July uprising.

The SC also asked the HC to dispose of the rule that asked the government to explain why the DMP commissioner's order over this issue should not be declared illegal.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury passed the order following a petition filed by the government challenging the HC order.

Following the SC order, law enforcers can arrest any FIR-named accused or suspects without permission from the higher authorities in connection with the cases filed over the July uprising, petitioner Advocate Md Jasim Uddin told The Daily Star.