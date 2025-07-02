July atrocities: Charges filed against 16 at ICT-2

The prosecution submitted the formal charge to the International Crimes Tribunal-2 this morning over shooting of six protesters, five of whom were killed and burned, while the sixth was reportedly set on fire while still alive, in Ashulia on August 5 last year.

Prosecution is scheduled to press the formal charge before the tribunal today.

ICT's investigators found involvement of 16 people including former Awami League leader and former independent lawmaker Muhammad Saiful Islam, former superintendent of police (SP) Abdullah Hil Kafi and former additional SP of Savar Circle Shahidul Islam in the incident.

Identities of eight accused were earlier disclosed to the tribunal by the prosecution. They are former officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station AFM Sayed (Roni), former inspector Md Arafat Hossain, former assistant sub-inspectors (SIs) Abdul Malek, Arafat Uddin, Sheikh Abzalul Haque, Bishwajit Saha, Kamrul Hasan, and former constable Mukul Chokder.

The ICT's investigation agency submitted the probe report on June 19.

However, eight of the 16 accused are now in custody.

They are Kafi, Shahidul, Arafat Hossain, Malek, Arafat Uddin, Abzalul, Bishwajit, Kamrul and Mukul.

Those who were killed during the incident are Sajjad Hossain (Sajal), As Sabur, Tanjil Mahmud Sujoy, Bayezid Bostami, Abul Hossain, and one unidentified person.