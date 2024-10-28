July 15 attacks: Complaint filed with Shahbagh police against 420 BCL activists

A complaint was lodged with Shahbagh Police Station yesterday against 420 Chhatra League leaders and activists over the July 15 attacks on quota reform protesters at Dhaka University.

This follows a case filed on October 21 by members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which named 391 leaders and activists of BCL, Awami League, and Jubo League.

The complaint lodged yesterday contained 220 new names, including those of female leaders and activists of BCL, a pro-AL student body. It was filed by Arman Hossain, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

After submitting the complaint, Arman, Umama Fatema, spokesperson for the movement, and coordinator Abdul Kader briefed reporters at the Shahbagh Police Station.

Police were yet to register the complaint as a case till filing of this report around 8:30pm.

Over a thousand unnamed activists of BCL, AL, and Jubo League were made accused in the case filed on October 21. The complaint lodged yesterday included "150-200" unnamed.

Yesterday's complaint named Saddam Hussain, president of BCL, Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, general secretary of the organisation, Mazharul Kabir Shayan, president of DU unit BCL, and Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, general secretary of the same unit.

On July 15, BCL activists attacked the protesters during the quota reform protests allegedly on the instructions of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"The complaint will be accepted as a case after scrutiny," said Shahabuddin Shaheen, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

In another development, detectives yesterday detained Khadiza Akter Urmi, president of Dhaka University's Shamsun Nahar Hall unit BCL, and its Surja Sen Hall unit Organising Secretary Moazzem H Rakib Sarker in Dhaka, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of DMP.

On Thursday, police filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, accusing 11 BCL leaders.

On October 23, the interim government banned BCL amid demands from the student movement against discrimination.