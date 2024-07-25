Judicial body to only probe deaths of 6

Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman-led judicial commission will only probe the deaths of six people during the quota protest on July 16.

The commission will visit the scenes once the situation becomes normal and will seek information from citizens about the deaths and violence that took place between July 5 and 16.

People will be able to provide the commission with information directly or by email and registered posts until August 6, Justice Diliruzzaman told journalists after a meeting with some executive and judicial officers at the Supreme Court auditorium yesterday afternoon.

"We [commission] will work in accordance with the terms of reference where the issues of six persons [deaths] have been mentioned. The following incidents [of deaths] took place after the gazette notification [forming the commission] was issued. Till now, the issues of the six people have been stated [in the terms of reference]," he said.

Responding to a query about the inquiry into other deaths, Justice Diliruzzaman said legal steps will certainly be taken in this regard.

According to The Daily Star reports, at least 154 people have died across the country in violence since July 16.

Justice Diliruzzaman said the commission's first meeting was held yesterday and hoped that it could complete the probe within the stipulated time (30 working days).