Judge Sohel's appeal against jail sentence: SC defers verdict till Jan 23

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today deferred to January 23 the delivery of the verdict on an appeal filed against a High Court judgement that sentenced Judge Sohel Rana to one month's imprisonment for committing contempt of court.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, which was scheduled to announce the verdict today, passed the order.

The SC bench on December 6 set today for the delivery of the verdict after concluding hearing on the appeal.

On October 12, the HC sentenced Sohel Rana, the then chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla and now attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, to one month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case and using "unaccepted" words in his explanation.

Sohel Rana on December 5 submitted the application, offering "unconditional, unserved and unqualified" apology to the apex court for his "inadvertent" acts.

On October 12, the HC convicted Sohel and also ordered him to surrender before the chief judicial magistrate court in Dhaka in seven days.

Later in that day, the HC, however, granted him bail for 30 days.

The same day, the SC chamber judge stayed the HC verdict on Sohel till November 21.

On November 21, the Appellate Division extended its chamber judge's order till further order.