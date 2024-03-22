Jubo League man stabbed to death by 'teen gang' in Jashore

A Jubo League man was stabbed to death allegedly by teen gang members in Jashore's Sadar upazila last night.

Deceased Shimul Hossain was general secretary of Jubo League's Churamankati union ward-8 unit. He was resident of Gobila village.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak said Shimul was murdered over establishing supremacy in the area, our Benapole correspondent reports.

Around 9:30 pm yesterday, a group of four to five teen gang members went to Gobila village, locked into an altercation with Shimul and then stabbed him. Then they fled from the spot, OC Razzak said quoting the locals.

When taken to Jashore General Hospital, the duty doctor there declared Shimul dead, he added.

We came to know that two teen gang members threatened to kill Shimul in a public place a few days ago, he said, adding that police are working to identify and arrest the criminals.

Shimul's brother Rakib while talking to this correspondent demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.