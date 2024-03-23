Jubo League man stabbed to death by ‘teen gang’

A ward level Jubo League leader was stabbed to death allegedly by teen gang members in Jashore Sadar upazila on Thursday night.

Shimul Hossain, 35, of Gobila village, was the general secretary of ward-8 of Churamankati union unit Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League.

Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said Shimul was killed over establishing supremacy in the area.

Around 9:30pm, four to five "teen gang" members were locked in an altercation with Shimul and stabbed him in his village. They then fled the spot, said the OC, quoting locals.

He was taken to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he added.

"We learnt that two teen gang members threatened to kill Shimul a few days ago," the police official said, adding that they were trying to identify and arrest the attackers.

A case was filed with Kotwali Police Station.