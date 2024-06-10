Jubo League man snatched from police

Local Awami League activists forcefully freed a handcuffed Jubo League member from police custody early yesterday after his arrest in connection with a factional clash in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on Friday afternoon.

The confrontation left five police officers, including the Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Zahir Hossain, injured, and a police vehicle vandalised.

The incident unfolded just after midnight at a restaurant where the police officers were held hostage for an hour.

The standoff followed Friday's clash between two local AL factions that was centred on a celebratory procession to welcome the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Following the clash, police filed a case and conducted a joint operation involving Anwara and Karnaphuli police.

During the raid on Saturday night, they arrested Jubo League activist Mozammel Haque, also known as "Gachh Mozammel," around 11:00pm.

Subsequently, hundreds of AL activists intervened, overpowering the police and enabling Mozammel to escape with his handcuffs still on. The chaos escalated as the activists clashed with the police, who initially fired shots to disperse the crowd. The activists regrouped and retaliated, injuring five police personnel, including OC Md Zahir, and 12 activists, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Anwara Circle) Sohanur Rahman Sohag.

Meanwhile, Anwara Upazila Chairman Kazi Mozammel Haque criticized the police, alleging that their attempt to arrest "innocent" activists provoked the violence. He accused the police of using "excessive force" and causing serious injuries to over 12 activists. Haque also claimed that the officers were intimidating and harassing his supporters without proper charges.