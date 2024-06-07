Jubo League man shot dead in Jashore

Unidentified criminals shot a Jubo League activist to death in Jashore's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased is Mohammad Ali, 28, of Bahadurpur village in Sadar upazila. He was a supporter of the upazila's newly elected chairman Touhid Chakladar Fontu.

Quoting the locals, Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said the incident took place when Ali was returning home around 3:00pm after attending a programme held on the occasion of the Touhid's victory.

A group of four to five people chased him, caught him, and then shot him in the head, he added.

When locals took him to Jashore General Hospital, doctors declared him dead, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting Md Suzayet Hossain, who is from the hospital's emergency department.

Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain, and several law enforcement officials including the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), visited the scene.

OC Abdur Razzak said that they are trying to arrest the culprits.

The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.