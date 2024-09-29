Jubo league man beaten to death in Noakhali

A local Jubo League leader was beaten to death in Noakhali's Sadar upazila yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid, 43, a member of the convening committee of East Chramtua Union Jubo League.

Meanwhile, a video footage Shahid being tortured went viral on social media.

The footage shows Shahid being severely beaten while his hands were tied with a rope, and he was screaming for help.

Besides, three more Jubo League activists -- Riad Hossain, Jamal Uddin and Javed -- were beaten up inside one Ismail Muhuri's house in Surya Narayanbahar village in the district between 1:00pm and 2:00pm today, said locals.

Mir Jahedul Haque Rony, officer-in-charge of Sudharam Model Police Station, said locals beat up Shahid and his three followers and handed them over to the joint forces.

Shahid died while undergoing treatment at the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital around 8:00pm, while the other injured were admitted to the hospital after arrest.

Riad Hossain, a follower of slain Shahid, told The Daily Star, that around 11:00am on Saturday, Shahid and some Jubo League activists were having tea at a local tea shop. At that time, some 70-80 people chased them with weapons.

"When we took shelter inside Ismail Muhuri's house, the attackers surrounded the house, grabbed Shahid and me and started beating us with sticks and hammers," he said.

"They also beat up Jamal Uddin and Shahid's cattle farm manager Javed and with hammers," he continued.

"The army rescued us and took us to the hospital around 6:00pm, but Shahid died," added Riad.

"Some followers of Faisal Bari took me from my shop and tied up my hands and eyes. They broke my legs with a hammer," said Jamal.

"My only fault is that I do Jubo League politics. I don't know if I can walk again in life," he added.

However, Faisal Bari denied the allegations brought against him.