Jubo League leader’s eye gouged out

Criminals gouged out the eye of a local Jubo League leader in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur on Monday night.

The victim, Kamal Hossain, is the president of ward-3 of the Bashikpur union unit Jubo League and a fruit seller at Poddar Bazar.

Kamal came under attack on his way to the Bazar from his house around 8:30pm, said police and locals.

The criminals gouged out his right eye when he reached Nandigram, leaving him critically injured, they said.

He was rushed to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital.

Kamal was later moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition was critical, said Anowar Hossain, resident medical officer of Sadar Hospital.

There had been a conflict between the victim and a fertiliser trader of Poddar Bazar, said Enamul Hoque, the officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Police Station. This dispute might have led to the attack.

Drives are on to arrest the attackers, the OC added.