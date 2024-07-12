Jubo League leader, two others sued under CSA

They ‘insulted’ state minister on Facebook

A case has been filed against Shamim Al Saiful Islam, organising secretary of Jubo League central committee, under the Cyber ​​Security Act for allegedly insulting Mohibbur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, on Facebook.

Md Mohibullah, who identified himself as the personal assistant of the state minister, lodged the case with Barishal Cyber ​​Tribunal on Wednesday.

Judge Md Golam Farooq ordered the officer-in-charge of Patuakhali's Mohipur Police Station to investigate and submit a report by August 29.

Plaintiff's lawyer Fahad Bin Ahsan and tribunal Bench Assistant Md Nazmul Hasan confirmed this.

Mohibbur is the lawmaker of Patuakhali-4 (Kalapara and Rangabali).

Two general diaries have also been filed with Kalapara and Rangabali police stations of Patuakhali in this connection.

Two other accused in the CSA case are Arif Billah alias Nasim, a former senior vice-president of Mohipur thana unit of Chhatra League, and Jubo League activist Roni Hossain, of Kalapara. Jubo League leader Shamim contested for the post of chairman in the recent Kalapara upazila election and was defeated.

According to the case statement, two accused Arif Billah and Roni uploaded a video clip containing offensive things on their Facebook pages on the instructions of Shamim around Tuesday noon. They are accused of attempting to destroy communal harmony and deteriorating law and order by spreading misinformation on Facebook. Allegations are also brought against the three of tarnishing the image of the state minister.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Arif Billah said, "I don't know anything about the case. After theKalapara upazila polls on May 29, I have been away from the area. I used to do politics with the former state minister for water resources, Mahbubur Rahman Talukder. Now I'm not involved in local politics. Yet I'm still held responsible whenever something happens in the area. I also want a proper investigation of the complaint."

This correspondent tried to communicate with the two other accused in the case, but they did not pick up the calls.

Over "insulting" state minister Mohibbur, Didar Uddin Ahmed, general secretary of Kalapara municipality unit Awami League, filed a GD with Kalapara Police Station on Wednesday, while Rakibul Hasan Ferdous, a member of Rangabali Sadar union unit AL, lodged another GD with Rangabali Police Station on Thursday.

The complainants accused Arif Billah, Roni Hussain, and other unidentified individuals of tarnishing the reputation of the state minister by spreading propaganda against him on social media.

OC Ali Ahmed of Kalapara Police Station could not be communicated despite several attempts, while OC Helal Uddin of Rangabali Police Station did not comment.