Jubo League leader stabbed to death in Jashore

A local Jubo League leader has been stabbed to death in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore.

Deceased Murad Hossain, 36, was general secretary of the Ward 4 unit (under Abhaynagar municipality) of the Awami League's youth front.

Abhaynagar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (SM) Atikul Islam said miscreants equipped with locally-made sharp weapons swooped on Murad on his way home from a local market around 10:30pm on Sunday, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his screams, locals rescued him and took him to the upazila health complex. He died of his injuries when he was being moved to Khulna Medical College Hospital, the OC said.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

No case was filed in this connection till the filing of this report.