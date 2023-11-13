Jubo League leader stabbed to death; 4 held

Before death, he named BNP-Jamaat men as attackers, say police

A Jubo League leader was stabbed to death in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha Sunday night, police said yesterday.

The deceased, Zahidul Islam, 38, of Baidyanath village in the upazila, was the president of Jubo League's Sonaray union unit.

KM Azmiruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sundarganj Police Station, told The Daily Star, "After the attack, Zahidul told police at the upazila health complex that Jamaat-BNP activists carried out the attack on him."

He also mentioned the names of some of the attackers before he breathed his last, the OC said, adding, "We have detained four suspects so far."

The murder took place in Mara Shakha Bridge area on Sundarganj-Bamondanga road around 11:00pm.

Quoting Zahidul and locals, police said at least seven people stopped his motorcycle when he was returning home.

The gang stabbed Zahidul, critically injuring him, police said.

Locals took him to the local upazila health complex. Later, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mizanur Rahman Litu, president of Sundarganj Upazila Jubo League unit, told The Daily Star, "From 2013 to 2015, BNP-Jamaat men ran rampant in this area. Zahidul was very active and protested their misdeeds as a Jubo League leader."

Harbouring resentment all this time, BNP-Jamaat men killed him out of spite, Litu suspected.

"We have protested Zahid's murder and demanded a proper investigation and trial of the killers," said Mizanur.

Filing of a case in this regard was underway, OC Azmiruzzaman said.