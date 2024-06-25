Jubo League leader shot dead in Khulna

A former union parishad member and local Jubo League leader was shot by unidentified assailants in Khulna last night.

The incident occurred near the KUET Pocket Gate area of Aronghata Police Station around 11:15pm.

The deceased was Arif Hossain, 40, a former member of Ward-3 of Jogipole union and joint convener of Ward-33 Jubo League. He was a resident of KUET Pocket Gate area, said Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Khan Jahan Ali Police Station.

According to witnesses, the attackers, riding a black motorcycle, fired multiple shots at Arif, hitting him in the head and chest and fleeing the scene soon after.

Later, locals rushed Arif to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.