Jubo League leader murdered in Jashore

A local Jubo League leader was stabbed to death in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore last night.

Deceased Murad Hossain, 36, was general secretary of Ward 4 unit (under Abhaynagar municipality) of the Awami League's youth front.

Confirming the matter, Abhaynagar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (SM) Atikul Islam said miscreants equipped with locally-made sharp weapons swooped on Murad on his way home from a local market around 10:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his screams, locals took him to the upazila health complex. He died of his injuries when he was being moved to Khulna Medical College Hospital, the OC said.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

No case was filed and no one was detained in this connection till this morning, the OC said.