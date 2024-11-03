Jubo League leader known as 'drug king' arrested in Kurigram

Detectives last night arrested Sohrab Mia, a local Jubo League leader known as "Drug King", in Kurigram Sadar upazila.

Nazmul Alam, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Sadar Police Station, said that Sohrab Mia was arrested from Sirir Mor under ​​Jatrapur union.

The police are investigating various crimes, including illegal drugs trade, against him, the OC said.

He is general secretary of Jatrapur union unit of Jubo League and younger brother of Jatrapur Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Gafur. He is the resident of Jatrapur's Newani Para village.

He is one of the accused in a case filed for attacking students during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement. Besides, there are a number of allegations that he is involved with drug dealing and providing legal aid to drug dealers.

According to locals, Sohrab is also known as "lineman" of the Sadar Police Station. When any drug trader faced any problems, he coordinated with the police station and managed everything. He had made drug dealing and consumption an open secret in the area. Since he is a Jubo League leader and brother of the local UP chairman, locals did not dare to protest against him, they said.

Former chairman of Jatrapur Union Parishad Ayub Ali said, "Sohrab Mia is a 'drug mafia' in the area and he played a key role in supplying drugs among the youths in the area. Although complaints were filed against him with the police station and administration several times, no action was taken against him for 'mysterious' reasons."

He also said, "If the arrestee is interrogated rigorously, police will find sources of various crimes he is involved."

When contacted, Sohrab's elder brother and Jatrapur UP Chairman Abdul Gafur refused to comment on the matter.