Jubo League leader hacked to death in Khulna

A Jubo League leader was hacked to death by miscreants in Khulna city's n East Baniakhamar area last night.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin Sheikh, 45, son of Zahangir Sheikh, a resident of the city's East Baniakhamar area. He was the former joint convener of Khula city's Ward-27 Jubo League.

Md Kamal Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar Police Station, said some miscreants attacked Al Amin with sharp weapons while he was sitting at Munna's garage in Lohar gate area near his house around 9:00pm.

He was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the police official.

Police have detained Tayebur Rahman Mamun, the owner of Lohar Gate garage, in connection with the murder.

"We visited the spot upon receiving the news. Al Amin had 10 cases filed against him in various police stations," added the OC.