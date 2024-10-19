Jubo League leader hacked to death in Ctg

A Jubo League leader was hacked to death by unidentified criminals in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram early today.

The deceased is Firoz Khan, 35, of Uttar Kalabaria area under Baraiyadhala union.

Firoz was an organising secretary of Baraiyadhala union unit Jubo League, said police and locals.

Police said Firoz had been involved in five cases-- four filed over robbery and another filed over a clash with Sitakunda Police Station.

Mujibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, said Firoz was hacked by some unidentified people after they called him out of his relative's houses in Lala Nagar area around 12:30am."

Later, locals took him to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, said the police official.

Police sent the body to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he said.

No one has been arrested yet in this connection, added the OC.