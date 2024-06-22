Jubo League leader beaten to death in Pabna

A Jubo League man was beaten to death in the Raninagar area of Pabna's Sujanagar upazila last night.

The victim is Md Al Amin Miah, 38, of Raninagar village. He was a member of Raninagar union unit Jubo Jeague, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting police.

Md Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Aminpur Police Station, said Amin was returning home on a motorcycle on Friday evening, when a group of men stopped him near Raninagar club and beat him with hammers and other weapons, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival around 8:00pm.

Police said the attack was likely due to previous enmity.

Tense situation was prevailing in the area following the incident. Additional police have been deployed, said the officials.

Sources said there have been many incidents of violence in Sujanagar upazila centring the upazila parishad polls.

Raju Ahmed, president of Sujanagar upazila unit Jubo League, said Amin was an activist of union unit Jubo League.

He demanded punishment for the killers.

"Police are investigating the incident and trying to arrest the culprits," the OC said.