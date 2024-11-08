Jubo League leader beaten to death

Fingers pointed at group led by Jubo Dal leader

A Natore Jubo League leader, who was tied to an electricity pole and beaten up allegedly by BNP and Jubo Dal activists a week ago, died Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Saidur Rahman Babu, 45, of Darappur village in Natore Sadar upazila, was the president of Jubo League's ward-8 unit of Laxmipur Kholabaria union. Jubo League is the youth wing of the Awami League.

Locals and his family members said Saidur's home came under attack hours after the ouster of the AL government on August 5.

Saidur and his two brothers went into hiding after that.

On October 30, a group of people saw Saidur in Natore town, caught him, and took him to Darappur Bazar. They tied Saidur to an electricity pole and beat him up with sticks and iron rods, said witnesses.

Later, Saidur's family members rescued him in critical condition. He was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, Saidur was moved to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on November 2 where he died around 5:30pm on Wednesday, said his family members and police.

His family and AL men alleged that Kabir Hossain Kangal, vice-president of Natore Jubo Dal, the youth front of the BNP, led the attack on Saidur.

"We learnt that Kabir led the attack on Saidur, who was tortured brutally. Many people were present there at that time. But none dared to rescue Saidur. We want a fair investigation into the incident and seek justice," said Shariful Islam Ramzan, general secretary of Natore AL, over the phone.

Talking to The Daily Star, victim's elder brother Saiful Islam Tara alleged that Kabir demanded Tk 5 lakh from them after the fall of the AL government.

"We gave Kabir Tk 50,000. But he was putting pressure on us for the rest. He brutally tortured my brother as we could not pay the money."

Kabir, however, denied the allegation and said he was not involved in beating up Saidur. Rather, he rescued Saidur from those beating him up and sent him to hospital.

Mahabur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, said Saidur's brother Saiful has filed a murder case against 20 people, including Jubo Dal leader Kabir. Police are trying to arrest the accused.