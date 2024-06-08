Jubo League activist shot dead

Criminals shot dead a Jubo League activist in Jashore Sadar upazila early yesterday.

Mohammad Ali, 28, of Bahadurpur village of the upazila, was a supporter of the upazila's newly elected chairman Touhid Chakladar Fontu, said locals.

Jashore Sadar upazila parishad went to polls on Wednesday.

A programme was organised on Thursday night to celebrate Touhid's victory. Ali was returning home around 3:00am from the event. When he reached his village, the assailants opened fire on him and fled, said Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, quoting locals.

Locals took him to Jashore General Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

Contacted, doctor Suzayet Hossain said Ali was brought dead to the hospital and two bullet marks were found in his body -- one in his head and another one in his leg.

Ali was an activist of Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, but did not hold any post, said Rantu Chakladar, member secretary of the convening committee of Jashore Jubo League.

Police are investigating the incident and additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to fend off further untoward incidents, said Belal Hossain, additional superintendent of Jashore police.