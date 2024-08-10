Jubo Dal leader hacked to death

A Jubo Dal leader was hacked to death in the capital's Demra area last night. Abu Saeed, 32, was the convener of ward-67 unit of Jubo Dal.

The duty doctors declared him dead around 11:00pm after Saeed's relatives brought him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Apel Mahmud, uncle of the deceased, said Saeed was a businessman by profession and used to live in Bahirtengra Amtala area in Demra with his wife and one and a half year old son.

"While returning home after a procession in the area this [yesterday] evening, some miscreants attacked Saeed in front of Saruliya Oriental School. They hacked him with sharp weapons," he said, quoting witnesses.

DMCH police outpost Inspector Md Bachchu Mia said there were several stab wounds in Saeed's body. The body was kept at the morgue for autopsy.