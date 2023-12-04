Jubo Dal leader dies ‘while being chased by Rab’

Claims BNP; brother contradicts

A Jubo Dal leader, who had a heart condition, died while a team of Rab was chasing him in Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura yesterday morning, the BNP claims. But his brother said he died of a heart attack, and he was not chased by law enforcers.

Forkan Ali, 42, was the convener of a union parishad unit of the pro-BNP organisation.

Witnesses said a group of BNP men was marching on Dhaka-Bogura highway in the Fatki Bridge area around 7:00am.

The men started running away when a Rab team appeared, they added.

"While fleeing, a man fell sick. We later heard he died," said a local, seeking anonymity.

BNP leaders said Forkan died while being chased by Rab.

Enamul Haque Shaheen, president of Shajahanpur upazila BNP, said, "A Rab team chased us in the Fatki Bridge area. We were running. At one stage, Forkan fell to the ground. He was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead."

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Helaluzzaman Talukdar Lalu, also a former lawmaker, visited Forkan's home after the incident.

Contacted, Rab-12 Company Commander Mir Monir Hossain said, "We did not chase anyone. They [BNP men] might have tried to flee seeing our vehicle."

Forkan's younger brother Omar Farooq said, "My brother had heart disease. He left home in the morning to go to his work at a paper mill. We heard that he had a heart attack and died on the way. He did not go to the protest."

Locals said police detained Forkan's son-in-law soon after his death and released him after a few hours.

Contacted, Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shajahanpur Police Station, said, "We detained a man named Tuhin suspecting his involvement in planning sabotage. Later, we came to know that his father-in-law had died and released him."