Jubo Dal leader dies after being detained in joint forces op

A Jubo Dal leader died early yesterday after being detained during a joint forces operation in Mymensingh city on Monday night.

Saidul Islam, 40, was joint general secretary of Mymensingh Metropolitan unit Jubo Dal, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

The body of Saidul, the son of Abdus Salam and a resident of the city's Golpukurpar area, was buried following his namaz-e-janaza after Isha prayers yesterday.

According to family and party sources, members of the joint forces conducted a raid at Saidul's office in the Golpukurpar area of the city and detained him around 10:00pm on Monday.

Around 1:00am on Tuesday, law enforcers brought Saidul dead to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Zakiul Islam, deputy director of the hospital, told Prothom Alo.

The daily quoted another hospital source as saying that along with Saidul, five other people were also brought to the hospital by law enforcement authorities.

They were released after receiving primary treatment.

According to local sources, after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, locals raised allegations against Saidul regarding land and sand lease takeovers, extortion demands, and brandishing weapons.

Recently, several complaints were filed against him with the joint forces.

In the presence of an executive magistrate from the district administration, Saidul's inquest report was prepared yesterday. After the post-mortem at the hospital's morgue, his body was handed over to the family around 3:00pm.

None of Saidul's relatives made any comments regarding his death.

The president of the Metropolitan Jubo Dal, Mozammel Haque (Tutu), told Prothom Alo, "I heard he was taken last night [Monday]. In the morning, we received the news of his death. According to the family, there were signs of injury around his waist. Saidul had also been suffering from heart disease for a while."

He did not want to comment further on Saidul's death.

Anwar Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Kotwali Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo that Saidul was detained during a joint forces operation.

He later died after being taken to the hospital in an unwell condition, he said, adding that after the inquest and post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

He declined to comment on whether any injury marks were found in the inquest, saying that the report was prepared by the executive magistrate.